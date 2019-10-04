Comparing of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 428 2.33 151.70M 26.30 17.78

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 35,407,524.97% 13.4% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively BlackRock Inc. has a consensus target price of $527.5, with potential upside of 25.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of BlackRock Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.