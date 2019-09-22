Comparing of Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC)

Both Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries Inc. 74 1.07 N/A 4.00 18.31 Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -5.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oxford Industries Inc. and Centric Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 8.5% Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.45 beta indicates that Oxford Industries Inc. is 55.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Centric Brands Inc. has beta of -0.93 which is 193.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oxford Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Centric Brands Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Oxford Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Centric Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oxford Industries Inc. and Centric Brands Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oxford Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.63% and an $87 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Oxford Industries Inc. shares and 74.3% of Centric Brands Inc. shares. About 2.8% of Oxford Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 9.03% are Centric Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Industries Inc. 2.45% -0.67% -10.27% -5.27% -19.91% 3.03% Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28%

For the past year Oxford Industries Inc. has 3.03% stronger performance while Centric Brands Inc. has -21.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Oxford Industries Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Centric Brands Inc.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.