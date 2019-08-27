Comparing of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diagnostic Substances companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.89% of all Diagnostic Substances’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has 2.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.74% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Oxford Immunotec Global PLC and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Immunotec Global PLC 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.63% 14.10% 13.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Oxford Immunotec Global PLC and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Immunotec Global PLC N/A 15 19.75 Industry Average 67.14M 296.63M 40.79

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Immunotec Global PLC 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.92

$20 is the average price target of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, with a potential upside of 47.06%. The potential upside of the rivals is 61.00%. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Immunotec Global PLC 2.14% -6.45% -19.58% -9.22% 8.68% 0.94% Industry Average 2.45% 13.15% 18.14% 22.26% 24.65% 43.37%

For the past year Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC are 12.6 and 12. Competitively, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s competitors have 5.13 and 4.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.3 shows that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s rivals have beta of 1.28 which is 27.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s peers beat Oxford Immunotec Global PLC.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It offers T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis. The company markets its T-SPOT.TB test through a direct sales force in the United States, certain European countries, and Japan, as well as through distributors in other parts of the world. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.