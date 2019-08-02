Comparing of Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) and Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI)

Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) and Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI), both competing one another are Packaging & Containers companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens-Illinois Inc. 18 0.28 N/A 0.81 20.87 Mobile Mini Inc. 34 2.39 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Owens-Illinois Inc. and Mobile Mini Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens-Illinois Inc. 0.00% 28.1% 2.4% Mobile Mini Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Owens-Illinois Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mobile Mini Inc.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Owens-Illinois Inc. and Mobile Mini Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens-Illinois Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mobile Mini Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 61.55% for Owens-Illinois Inc. with average price target of $20. On the other hand, Mobile Mini Inc.’s potential upside is 22.74% and its average price target is $40. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Owens-Illinois Inc. is looking more favorable than Mobile Mini Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.8% of Owens-Illinois Inc. shares and 93.6% of Mobile Mini Inc. shares. About 1% of Owens-Illinois Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Mobile Mini Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens-Illinois Inc. -4.23% -4.12% -13.29% -13.86% -8.02% -1.57% Mobile Mini Inc. -1.54% 12.01% -6.32% -7.69% -18.56% 6.96%

For the past year Owens-Illinois Inc. has -1.57% weaker performance while Mobile Mini Inc. has 6.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Owens-Illinois Inc. beats Mobile Mini Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. The company also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, it offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. The company primarily leases its specialty containment equipment and services for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of approximately 211,300 portable storage containers and office units in 125 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada; and specialty containment rental fleet of approximately 12,100 units in 19 locations and 14 combined locations in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.