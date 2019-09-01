Comparing of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 343.79% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.