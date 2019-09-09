Comparing of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Since Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 455.56% upside potential and an average price target of $12. Competitively the average price target of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, which is potential 86.69% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than INmune Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.