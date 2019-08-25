Comparing of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 15.35 N/A -2.09 0.00

Demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 consensus target price and a 53.30% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 94.9%. Insiders owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.