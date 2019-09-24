Comparing of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) and Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

This is a contrast between Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Catalog & Mail Order Houses and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com Inc. 16 0.24 N/A -6.19 0.00 Gaia Inc. 8 2.68 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Overstock.com Inc. and Gaia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gaia Inc. 0.00% -39.3% -32.4%

Volatility and Risk

Overstock.com Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gaia Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Overstock.com Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Gaia Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Gaia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Overstock.com Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.7% of Overstock.com Inc. shares and 69.5% of Gaia Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Overstock.com Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gaia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overstock.com Inc. 17.84% 77.32% 81.47% 24.9% -37.36% 65.83% Gaia Inc. -2.36% -22.42% -39.92% -49.43% -68.15% -44.21%

For the past year Overstock.com Inc. has 65.83% stronger performance while Gaia Inc. has -44.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Overstock.com Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Gaia Inc.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Partner. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games. The company also provides handcraft, fresh produce and other food, and insurance products. Overstock.com, Inc. sells its products and services through its Internet Websites located at overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz, as well as through the United States based third party logistics providers to international customer. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Midvale, Utah.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. Its subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming. The companyÂ’s content on its network is curated into three channels, including Yoga, Transformation, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. It complements its produced and owned content through long term, predominately exclusive, and licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.