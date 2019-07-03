Comparing of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -0.46 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 0.95 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 8.5% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s 0.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited on the other hand boasts of a $17.38 consensus price target and a 99.08% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 87.7% respectively. 1.9% are Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.63% -15.81% -7.18% -17.73% -46.29% 9.04% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25%

For the past year Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. was less bullish than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.