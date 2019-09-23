Comparing of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00 Castor Maritime Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4% Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 0% respectively. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, Castor Maritime Inc. has 66.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47% Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82%

For the past year Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has 17.47% stronger performance while Castor Maritime Inc. has -37.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Castor Maritime Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.