Comparing of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.40 N/A -5.48 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 867 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 73.4%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.