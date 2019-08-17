Comparing of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.43 N/A -5.48 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 6 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.88, while its potential upside is 24.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 50.3% respectively. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.