Comparing of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|18.43
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Liquidity
Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 6 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.88, while its potential upside is 24.36%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 50.3% respectively. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
