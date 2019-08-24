Comparing of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.93 N/A -5.48 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.