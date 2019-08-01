Comparing of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

This is a contrast between Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|15.83
|N/A
|-7.16
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|214.71
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|158.6%
|-156.3%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 6.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-28.87%
|-41.64%
|-88.95%
|-87.15%
|-88.39%
|-77.24%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8.38%
|8.24%
|25.63%
|0%
|0%
|35.29%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
