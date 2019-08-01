Comparing of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

This is a contrast between Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.83 N/A -7.16 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 214.71 N/A -2.16 0.00

Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 6.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.