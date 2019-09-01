Comparing of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Since Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 13.42 N/A -5.48 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.39 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agenus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 73.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Agenus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.