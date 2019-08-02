Comparing of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) and Its Rivals

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) is a company in the Diversified Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Otter Tail Corporation has 52.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Otter Tail Corporation has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Otter Tail Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail Corporation 0.00% 11.30% 4.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Otter Tail Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail Corporation N/A 51 25.84 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Otter Tail Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Otter Tail Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.60 1.67 2.00 2.49

With consensus target price of $60, Otter Tail Corporation has a potential upside of 12.95%. The potential upside of the competitors is 11.28%. Given Otter Tail Corporation’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Otter Tail Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Otter Tail Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otter Tail Corporation 1.89% 2.2% 5.77% 12.4% 12.14% 7.53% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Otter Tail Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Otter Tail Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Otter Tail Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. Otter Tail Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Otter Tail Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Otter Tail Corporation has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Otter Tail Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Otter Tail Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Otter Tail Corporation’s peers beat Otter Tail Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail CorporationÂ’s Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; and manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment, as well as for equipment manufacturers. This segment also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and manufactures products, such as clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, recreation, and electronics industries. The companyÂ’s Plastics segment manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.