Comparing of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 121.10 N/A -1.66 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2646.63 N/A -2.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.42 beta means Otonomy Inc.’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 5.56 which is 456.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 99.20% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus target price of $5. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 66.67% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.