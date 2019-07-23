Comparing of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 122.07 N/A -1.66 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 560.34 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 97.63% at a $5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.