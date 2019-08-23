Comparing of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|97.10
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 125.23% and an $5 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
