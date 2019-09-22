Comparing of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

We are contrasting Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 95.79 N/A -1.66 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Otonomy Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.33 beta. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.81 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and BioTime Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 265.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has stronger performance than BioTime Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioTime Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.