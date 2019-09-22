Comparing of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

We are contrasting Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|95.79
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
Table 1 demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Otonomy Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
Volatility & Risk
Otonomy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.33 beta. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.81 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
Otonomy Inc. and BioTime Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 265.30%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has stronger performance than BioTime Inc.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioTime Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
