Comparing of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 6 0.77 N/A -4.56 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 32.9 and 32.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 6.2% respectively. About 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -67.35% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 98.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc beats Provention Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.