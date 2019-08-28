Comparing of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Since OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 7.19 N/A -0.76 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 5 0.97 N/A -16.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OrthoPediatrics Corp. and InspireMD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Liquidity

OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. On the competitive side is, InspireMD Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered OrthoPediatrics Corp. and InspireMD Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 74.11% upside potential and a consensus target price of $53.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.6% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares and 25% of InspireMD Inc. shares. About 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 1.23% stronger performance while InspireMD Inc. has -58.34% weaker performance.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats InspireMD Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.