Comparing of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Both OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 34 0.00 8.98M -0.76 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 6 0.18 45.16M -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see OrthoPediatrics Corp. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OrthoPediatrics Corp. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 26,380,728.55% -16.4% -10.6% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 734,308,943.09% -137% -54.1%

Liquidity

8.6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OrthoPediatrics Corp. Its rival GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.4 respectively. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown OrthoPediatrics Corp. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a consensus target price of $53, and a 49.84% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OrthoPediatrics Corp. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.6% and 93% respectively. About 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.