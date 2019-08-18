Comparing of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 7.46 N/A -0.76 0.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.55 N/A -17.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OrthoPediatrics Corp. Its rival Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 53.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $48.5. Meanwhile, Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential downside is -66.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that OrthoPediatrics Corp. seems more appealing than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.6% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares and 1.8% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares. OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share held by insiders are 40.3%. Comparatively, 30.91% are Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp. has weaker performance than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.