Comparing of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

We are contrasting Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.09 N/A 0.49 108.42 Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orthofix Medical Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.4 shows that Orthofix Medical Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.29 beta.

Liquidity

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viveve Medical Inc. are 4 and 3.4 respectively. Viveve Medical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orthofix Medical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares and 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. has 1.83% stronger performance while Viveve Medical Inc. has -83.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Viveve Medical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.