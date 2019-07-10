Comparing of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.15 N/A 0.49 109.98 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 15.91 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orthofix Medical Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Orthofix Medical Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -171.2% -65.4%

Volatility & Risk

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s 0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orthofix Medical Inc. are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Senseonics Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Orthofix Medical Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$71 is Orthofix Medical Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 39.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orthofix Medical Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 57.5%. Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, 1% are Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. -3.92% -1.74% -13.36% -12.09% 1.97% 3.3% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -10.55% 1.92% -7.83% -39.94% -33.12% -18.15%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.