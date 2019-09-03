Comparing of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.07 N/A 0.49 108.42 AxoGen Inc. 20 6.17 N/A -0.69 0.00

Demonstrates Orthofix Medical Inc. and AxoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Orthofix Medical Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

Orthofix Medical Inc. has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AxoGen Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

Orthofix Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, AxoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Orthofix Medical Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AxoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 81.35% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orthofix Medical Inc. and AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 87.4% respectively. 3.2% are Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are AxoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. has 1.83% stronger performance while AxoGen Inc. has -11.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats AxoGen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.