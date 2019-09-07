Comparing of ORIX Corporation (IX) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

As Credit Services companies, ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 72 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13 Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ORIX Corporation and Yirendai Ltd. Yirendai Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ORIX Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. ORIX Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Yirendai Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta means ORIX Corporation’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Yirendai Ltd.’s 161.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.61 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Yirendai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of ORIX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29% Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09%

For the past year ORIX Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance while Yirendai Ltd. has 4.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors ORIX Corporation beats Yirendai Ltd.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.