Comparing of ORIX Corporation (IX) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Since ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13 Total System Services Inc. 117 5.75 N/A 3.27 41.57

Table 1 highlights ORIX Corporation and Total System Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Total System Services Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ORIX Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. ORIX Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ORIX Corporation and Total System Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ORIX Corporation’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Total System Services Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ORIX Corporation and Total System Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Total System Services Inc. is $124, which is potential -6.96% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares and 81.3% of Total System Services Inc. shares. ORIX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Total System Services Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year ORIX Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance while Total System Services Inc. has 66.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors ORIX Corporation.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.