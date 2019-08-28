Comparing of Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY)

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.06 N/A 1.19 15.25 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.48 N/A 0.76 20.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oritani Financial Corp. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oritani Financial Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Oritani Financial Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY), indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Oritani Financial Corp.’s 0.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oritani Financial Corp. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 58.5%. 2.6% are Oritani Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. was more bullish than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Summary

Oritani Financial Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.