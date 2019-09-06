Comparing of Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oritani Financial Corp. has 70.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Oritani Financial Corp. has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oritani Financial Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.90% 1.30% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Oritani Financial Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. N/A 17 15.25 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Oritani Financial Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Oritani Financial Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Oritani Financial Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oritani Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.20 2.64

The rivals have a potential upside of 131.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oritani Financial Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Oritani Financial Corp.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Oritani Financial Corp. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, Oritani Financial Corp.’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Oritani Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oritani Financial Corp.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Oritani Financial Corp.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.