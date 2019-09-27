Comparing of Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 1.32 36.98M 1.19 15.25 CNB Financial Corporation 28 0.00 14.26M 2.21 12.79

Table 1 highlights Oritani Financial Corp. and CNB Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CNB Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oritani Financial Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Oritani Financial Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than CNB Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oritani Financial Corp. and CNB Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 213,018,433.18% 9.9% 1.3% CNB Financial Corporation 51,704,133.43% 12.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Oritani Financial Corp. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CNB Financial Corporation has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares and 44.8% of CNB Financial Corporation shares. 2.6% are Oritani Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of CNB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than CNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

Oritani Financial Corp. beats CNB Financial Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.