Comparing of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) and Its Competitors

As Specialty Chemicals company, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.56% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 374,427,994.62% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 55.64M 15 10.49 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.41 2.53

With average price target of $17, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a potential upside of 6.99%. The potential upside of the rivals is 16.77%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. had bearish trend while Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s competitors are 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.