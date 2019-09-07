Comparing of Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems Inc. 2 0.87 N/A -0.23 0.00 Control4 Corporation 21 0.00 N/A 1.49 16.08

Table 1 highlights Orion Energy Systems Inc. and Control4 Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -34.6% -15.4% Control4 Corporation 0.00% 21.5% 17.2%

Volatility and Risk

Orion Energy Systems Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2 beta. Control4 Corporation’s 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

Orion Energy Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Control4 Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Control4 Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Inc. and Control4 Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Control4 Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $4, while its potential upside is 61.29%. Meanwhile, Control4 Corporation’s consensus target price is $26.33, while its potential upside is 10.12%. Based on the data shown earlier, Orion Energy Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Control4 Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.2% of Control4 Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% are Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Control4 Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Energy Systems Inc. 10.65% 3.54% 97.55% 261.8% 213.66% 463.92% Control4 Corporation 0.21% 0.67% 32.91% 21.49% -4.74% 35.85%

For the past year Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Control4 Corporation.

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats Orion Energy Systems Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.