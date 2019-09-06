Comparing of Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Southeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp Inc. 34 3.65 N/A 2.11 16.53 BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.24 N/A 2.07 14.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Origin Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank. BancorpSouth Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Origin Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than BancorpSouth Bank, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Origin Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1% BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

Origin Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BancorpSouth Bank 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BancorpSouth Bank’s consensus target price is $31.75, while its potential upside is 14.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Origin Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank are owned by institutional investors at 46.7% and 66.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Origin Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Bancorp Inc. -2.11% 4.28% 2.05% 1.64% -13.77% 2.14% BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35%

For the past year Origin Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BancorpSouth Bank.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Origin Bancorp Inc. beats BancorpSouth Bank.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; products and services, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing. As of April 10, 2018, it operated approximately 40 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.