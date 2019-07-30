Comparing of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.90 N/A -1.40 0.00 Repligen Corporation 67 22.32 N/A 0.37 185.51

Demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Repligen Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Orgenesis Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Orgenesis Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. Repligen Corporation on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Repligen Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 86.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Orgenesis Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.