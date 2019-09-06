Comparing of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Since Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1274.85 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orgenesis Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that Orgenesis Inc. is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 25.8% respectively. About 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.