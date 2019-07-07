Comparing of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.40 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Orgenesis Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Eyenovia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 10% respectively. Insiders owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -3.85% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 79.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.