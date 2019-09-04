Comparing of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.76 N/A -1.42 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Orgenesis Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orgenesis Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.