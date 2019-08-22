Comparing of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We are contrasting Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.89 N/A -1.42 0.00 Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orgenesis Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orgenesis Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.45%. Comparatively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has stronger performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.