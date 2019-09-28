Comparing of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 4 0.00 12.75M -1.42 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orgenesis Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 286,330,256.69% -80.3% -30.4% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 247,160,666.49% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Orgenesis Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 113.78% for Orgenesis Inc. with average price target of $9. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 71.15% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Orgenesis Inc. is looking more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has stronger performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.