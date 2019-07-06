Comparing of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

We are comparing Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 20.91 N/A -0.24 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 2.12 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Organovo Holdings Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -67.5% -61.2% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8%

Risk & Volatility

Organovo Holdings Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.7. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Organovo Holdings Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.33 consensus target price and a 316.45% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Organovo Holdings Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 51.8%. About 1% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -5.01% -2.46% -9.85% -14.6% -37.19% 1.72% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.82% -9.19% 6.93% -32.33% -30.03% -2.76%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Organovo Holdings Inc. beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.