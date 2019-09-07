Comparing of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 10.73 N/A -0.23 0.00 Bionano Genomics Inc. 3 1.67 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Organovo Holdings Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Organovo Holdings Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. are 10.3 and 10.2. Competitively, Bionano Genomics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bionano Genomics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.5% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares and 28.3% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 16.2% are Bionano Genomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Bionano Genomics Inc.

Summary

Organovo Holdings Inc. beats Bionano Genomics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.