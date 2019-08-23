Comparing of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital Inc. 7 -78.58 N/A -0.33 0.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 119 12.26 N/A 2.78 44.68

Table 1 highlights Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -12% -1.2% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.47 beta indicates that Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. on the other hand, has 0.27 beta which makes it 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares and 97.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.56% 1.69% 5.92% 19.33% 38.41% 27.92%

For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance while Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 27.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.