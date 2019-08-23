Comparing of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|7
|-78.58
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|119
|12.26
|N/A
|2.78
|44.68
Table 1 highlights Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-12%
|-1.2%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|19.1%
|5.5%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.47 beta indicates that Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. on the other hand, has 0.27 beta which makes it 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares and 97.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|-8.7%
|-2.67%
|-5.64%
|-11.44%
|-23.49%
|-3.13%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.56%
|1.69%
|5.92%
|19.33%
|38.41%
|27.92%
For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance while Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 27.92% stronger performance.
Summary
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.
