Comparing of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 681.08 N/A -1.50 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 32430.51 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Orchard Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $26, and a 76.87% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders Competitively, held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than ObsEva SA.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats ObsEva SA on 7 of the 8 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.