Comparing of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.14 N/A -1.50 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3333.11 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 69.90% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.