Comparing of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 685.72 N/A -1.50 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Orchard Therapeutics plc and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 75.68% at a $26 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.