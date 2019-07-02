Comparing of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 559.10 N/A -2.68 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 253.06 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Kadmon Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 67.2%. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.