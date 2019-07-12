Comparing of ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) and Its Peers

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) is a company in the Diversified Communication Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ORBCOMM Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.18% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.68% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ORBCOMM Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM Inc. 0.00% -8.40% -3.60% Industry Average 2.40% 19.53% 3.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ORBCOMM Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 55.14M 2.30B 132.80

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ORBCOMM Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.38 2.74

$10 is the consensus target price of ORBCOMM Inc., with a potential upside of 24.22%. The potential upside of the competitors is 86.93%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, ORBCOMM Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ORBCOMM Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORBCOMM Inc. -5.08% 3.7% -17.53% -27.39% -22.53% -11.74% Industry Average 4.44% 9.89% 20.79% 17.80% 30.73% 26.50%

For the past year ORBCOMM Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance while ORBCOMM Inc.’s rivals have 26.50% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ORBCOMM Inc. are 2.6 and 2.1. Competitively, ORBCOMM Inc.’s peers have 1.47 and 1.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. ORBCOMM Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ORBCOMM Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

ORBCOMM Inc. has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ORBCOMM Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.97 which is 3.11% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ORBCOMM Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. The company also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers. In addition, it offers satellite based customer solutions through service agreement with various mobile satellite providers, as well as terrestrial-based cellular network services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers, and two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as through value-added resellers, international value-added resellers, international licensees, country representatives, and solution providers. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.