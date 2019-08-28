Comparing of Orange S.A. (ORAN) and Its Rivals

As Telecom Services – Foreign company, Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Orange S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.35% of all Telecom Services – Foreign’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Orange S.A. has 17.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 23.70% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Orange S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.05% 10.30% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Orange S.A. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orange S.A. N/A 15 18.35 Industry Average 930.86M 18.45B 23.72

Orange S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Orange S.A. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Orange S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

Orange S.A. currently has a consensus price target of $16, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. The peers have a potential upside of -7.74%. Based on the results given earlier, Orange S.A.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orange S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orange S.A. 0.96% -5.4% -5.09% -4.54% -14.07% -9.08% Industry Average 0.80% 12.19% 33.76% 26.72% 2.96% 18.45%

For the past year Orange S.A. had bearish trend while Orange S.A.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Orange S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Orange S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.88 and has 0.78 Quick Ratio. Orange S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orange S.A.

Risk and Volatility

Orange S.A. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Orange S.A.’s peers are 21.83% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Dividends

Orange S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orange S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. The company also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, it offers information technology and integration services comprising communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conferencing services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.